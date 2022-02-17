Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Railroad Commission candidate who posted semi-nude campaign video explains why she did it

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Railroad Commissioner is one of Texas’ most important elected offices. Yet, not many people know what it is or what it does.

That’s the impetus behind Republican candidate Sarah Stogner baring it all to bring attention to the upcoming primary.

Stogner isn’t some fringe candidate. She’s recently polled as high as second place.

In a five-second video with a series of quick cuts, Stogner is seen topless, riding a pumpjack in her underwear while music plays.

The purpose of the video? To get more people talking about the March 1 primary.

“I’ve been jumping up and down for years,” Stogner said. “Trying to do it the traditional way of being nice and proper, wearing my Sunday School dress, and saying would Jesus want us to let our groundwater be polluted, and no one seemed to listen or care.”

They’re listening now. The video, posted initially to Tik Tok, has amassed close to 60,000 views on Twitter.

Stogner’s campaign is run almost entirely through social media and groundwork rather than donations. She harps on reigning in oil company donations to the RRC, cleaning up West Texas’ water, and giving landowners more say in the oil and gas operations.

“Here’s the naked truth, guys,” Stogner, the lone female candidate, said. “We’ve got some very uncomfortable things we need to talk about. Now that I’ve got your attention, let’s get dressed and get to work.”

While she says the video has gotten a mostly positive response and increased the number of people asking her about the election, she’s also received backlash.

Stogner received the endorsement of the San Antonio Express-News, Texas’ 4th largest newspaper, but the publication withdrew its endorsement after the video surfaced.

“I’m doing things differently and getting things done, and that’s a threat to the status quo,” she said.

Her methods are undoubtedly unorthodox. In her own words, she’s a “unicorn”. So, knowing what she knows now, would she do it again?

“Absolutely,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
The winner of the primary will be sworn in County Judge on January 1, 2023.
Election for Angelina County Judge among six contested county races
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Jacob Pape, 26, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sexual assault. Prosecutors say...
Former Texas A&M student receives 7 year prison sentence for sexual assault

Latest News

RRC candidate poses nearly naked on pumpjack
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
We spent all day Friday, Saturday, Saturday night, into Sunday delivering cans trying help out...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service
Voter Turn Out
UT Tyler professor explains historically low primary voter turnout in Texas
Longview mayor talks upcoming firefighter pension bond election
Longview mayor talks upcoming firefighter pension bond election