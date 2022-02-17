Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas gas prices continue to increase as demand rises

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The average gas price in Texas is $3.22 a gallon for unleaded, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is seven cents more than from this day last week and is 99 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.51 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.09 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.52.

According to the Energy Information Administration, demand for gasoline in the U.S. dropped week-to-week by 6% but demand remains strong as weekly regional fuel supply is decreasing along with Gulf Coast refinery utilization.

The main culprit pushing pump prices up is the high cost of crude oil. Recent spikes in demand for gasoline and other crude oil products in addition to geopolitical tensions continue to keep crude above $90 per barrel.

“Strong demand, tightening supplies and crude oil remaining above $90 per barrel will not alleviate the pain Texas drivers are feeling at the gas pump,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The cost to fill up an average tank is approximately $45, which is about $14 more than a year ago.”

One development market watchers continue to monitor is the possibility of the end of sanctions on Iran which could bring 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil to market, which could decrease oil prices, or at least slow consistent gains.

Drivers in Texas are paying the 6th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

