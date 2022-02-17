Texas state troopers find 7 migrants in back of SUV

LA JOYA, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexican man was arrested in South Texas on human smuggling charges after Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found seven undocumented migrants in the back of an SUV.

State troopers “are out in full force this morning. (They) were able to thwart a human smuggling incident in La Joya,” the department said in a message posted on Twitter Thursday morning.

(Texas DPS Southern Region)

Texas DPS has made 11,000 criminal arrests as of February 10.

According to troopers, the driver used a social media platform to coordinate the operation in Mexico.

Using social media has been a common trend in coordinating criminal activity.

.@TxDPS Tpr's are out in full force this morning. Tpr's were able to thwart a human smuggling incident in La Joya. The driver, a MX National, was smuggling 7 illegal immigrants. Driver was arrested for human smuggling. As of Feb. 10, @TxDPS has made over 11,000 criminal arrests.

