Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas state troopers find 7 migrants in back of SUV

Credit: Texas South Region DPS
Credit: Texas South Region DPS(Credit: Texas South Region DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA JOYA, Texas (KWTX) - A Mexican man was arrested in South Texas on human smuggling charges after Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers found seven undocumented migrants in the back of an SUV.

State troopers “are out in full force this morning. (They) were able to thwart a human smuggling incident in La Joya,” the department said in a message posted on Twitter Thursday morning.

(Texas DPS Southern Region)
(Texas DPS Southern Region)(Texas DPS Southern Region)

Texas DPS has made 11,000 criminal arrests as of February 10.

According to troopers, the driver used a social media platform to coordinate the operation in Mexico.

Using social media has been a common trend in coordinating criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Tristan Coutee (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
2 men arrested, 1 still at large after 3-county chase that ended in Wells
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire

Latest News

“I was sitting in class, and this girl named Dina kept making fun of me. And so I would make...
Longview High School film students take ‘You Are So Annoying’ to state competition
“I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of...
Tyler High teacher Sharmecia Jackson awarded Teacher of the Year
"Welcome to the PAC"
Lufikin ISD announces name of new multi-purpose facility
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
East Texas law enforcement agencies still facing staff shortages
FILE - In this May 30, 2020 file photo, people help a protester after he was shot with a rubber...
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe