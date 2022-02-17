Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Breezy conditions today as temperatures cool throughout the afternoon behind our strong cold front.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We saw a decent amount of showers and even a few thunderstorms earlier today, but skies will remain dry for the rest of our Thursday now that our next cold front is quickly moving throughout the area. Westerly winds shift from the north today and will remain quite breezy with some gusts exceeding 30 mph, so a wind advisory will remain in effect until 6 PM. Temperatures will steadily drop throughout the afternoon behind the cold front and will start off cold in the upper 20s by tomorrow morning. After our cold start tomorrow, ample sunshine will help our highs warm into the cool middle 50s in the afternoon. Our weekend is looking fantastic with sunshine and 60s for highs. Clouds build back in Sunday night, then showers and storms become possible once more for the first half of next week. You will want to keep the umbrella close for Monday, Tuesday, and even Wednesday of next week. Here’s hoping we can get some good soaking rains to help with our moderate to severe drought conditions.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
First Alert Weather Day issued for strong winds, possible hail, slight chance of tornado
The winner of the primary will be sworn in County Judge on January 1, 2023.
Election for Angelina County Judge among six contested county races
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-17-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-17-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 2-17-22