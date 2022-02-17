Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft

Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County convenience store and steal an ATM. (Source: Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers)(Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Investigators with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people who used a pickup to smash through the front doors of a convenience store and steal an ATM.

According to a post on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website, the theft occurred at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 15. Three suspects dove a stolen Ford truck through the front doors of Fairview Mini Mart on FM 2108 and then used a chain to yank an Atm from its anchors.

Surveillance video for the ATM theft is available on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers Facebook and web pages.

Drive-in Banking

Angelina County Sheriff’s Deputies need help with an ATM theft at Fairview Mini Mart February 15. Three criminals drove a stolen truck through the front doors and used a chain to yank the ATM from its anchors. The truck has been recovered but Deputies need help identifying the criminals. If you recognize the criminals, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, use our app (639TIPS.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS. You might see other requests to assist with this investigation but remember that only tips and calls DIRECTLY to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded. Angelina County Sheriff's Office #639TIPS #StopTheThieves

Posted by Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

“Once the ATM was out of the building and loaded into the truck’s bed, the thieves drove away,” the post stated. “The truck has been recovered, but deputies need help identifying the criminals.”

Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers has cash available for a reward for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve the crime.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in this incident is urged to submit a tip anonymously by clicking the Solve This button on the Crime Stoppers website, using the Crime Stoppers app, or calling (936) 639-TIPS.

“You might see other requests to assist with this investigation but remember that only tips and calls directly are anonymous and reward eligible,” the post stated. “Information provided directly to a law enforcement officer/agency and information already known to investigators cannot be rewarded.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
First Alert Weather Day issued for strong winds, possible hail, slight chance of tornado
The winner of the primary will be sworn in County Judge on January 1, 2023.
Election for Angelina County Judge among six contested county races
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Morning rain, afternoon sun
RRC candidate poses nearly naked on pumpjack
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
APACHES V RANGERS MEN HOOPS
We spent all day Friday, Saturday, Saturday night, into Sunday delivering cans trying help out...
Gilmer company steps in to assist customers of suddenly defunct trash service