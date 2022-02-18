Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
5 Texas school employees arrested for not reporting assault

Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after...
Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus.(Midland Christian School)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) - Five employees at a Texas private school have been arrested on a felony charge after authorities accused of them of failing to report the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus.

The Midland Reporter-Telegram reports that those arrested Wednesday include school administrators, a coach, and an athletic director at Midland Christian School. An affidavit says the employees were aware of an allegation of assault on campus but did not report it.

City officials say a student has been arrested but have not provided details. The school’s board of trustees says it is cooperating with investigators.

Midland is about 315 miles west of Dallas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

