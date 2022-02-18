Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Burning cargo ship carrying Porsches, VWs is adrift in mid-Atlantic without crew

FILE - The Box Express cargo ship crosses the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in...
FILE - The Box Express cargo ship crosses the San Francisco Bay on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in San Francisco. The Portuguese navy says shipping in the area has been warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace is adrift.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A burning car transport ship is drifting near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated due to the blaze.

The Portuguese navy says shipping in the area has been warned that the 200-meter-long (650-feet-long) Felicity Ace is adrift.

The Felicity Ace can carry more than 17,000 metric tons of cargo.

Porsche and Volkswagen customers are awaiting vehicles that are on the ship, CNN reported.

Typically, car transport ships carry thousands of vehicles on multiple decks in their hold.

The vehicle transporter was on a transatlantic voyage from Germany to the United States.

A navy statement said the fire was still burning Thursday, with large clouds of white smoke billowing out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Tristan Coutee (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
2 men arrested, 1 still at large after 3-county chase that ended in Wells
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire

Latest News

New law requires 24-hour livestream of voted ballots in Smith, Gregg counties
New law requires 24-hour livestream of voted ballots in Smith, Gregg counties
Law Enforcement
Law Enforcement Staffing
Custodial Staff Raises
Custodial Pay Raises
Cafe
Culinary Cafe has soft opening at new location familiar to Nacogdoches
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Cuomo sued by NY trooper who says he sexually harassed her