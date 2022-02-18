Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

East Texas veteran remembers pilot known as ‘Candy Bomber’

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - His post-World War 2 act of compassion made him a legend with German children, who simply knew him as the ‘Candy Bomber.’

World War 2 pilot Colonel Gail Halvorsen died on Wednesday at the age of 101. But he is being remembered by an East Texas veteran and pilot, as a hero for his ingenuity and his selfless act of kindness.

Halverson is best remembered as the pilot who began the practice of dropping candy by parachute to German children during the Soviet blockage in 1948.

East Texas veteran and pilot Steve Dean knew Col. Halvorsen and shared his memories of his friend with us.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Tristan Coutee (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
2 men arrested, 1 still at large after 3-county chase that ended in Wells
Lufkin police arrested a Huntington woman after a chase involving a stolen pickup. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

Latest News

‘Stop The Stench Cumberland’ group proposes City of Tyler cover $4.5 million project to stop...
‘Stop The Stench’ group asks Tyler to cover $4.5 million project to end wastewater plant odor
Candy Bomber
East Texas veteran remembers kind pilot known as ‘Candy Bomber’
Tyler Gospel DJ
Tyler radio personality to receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence Awards
Lufkin police arrested a Huntington woman after a chase involving a stolen pickup. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase