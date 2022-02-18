Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
F1 and COTA agree to new 5-year deal for U.S. Grand Prix

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN. Texas (AP) - Formula 1 has announced a new five-year contract with the Circuit of the Americas to keep the United States Grand Prix at the Texas track through 2026.

The 2022 U.S. Grand Prix is scheduled for Oct. 23 and has been on F1′s official calendar without a formal contract. The track’s original 10-year deal expired with the 2021 race which drew more than 300,000.

The contract also keeps at least two F1 races in the U.S. through 2026.

The Miami Grand Prix starts a 10-year race contract in May.

