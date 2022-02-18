First Alert: Cold mornings will give way to mild afternoons this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The sunshine and calmer winds made for a cool, but pleasant end to the week.

With clear skies and dry air in place tonight, we will be in store for a light freeze as overnight lows drop down to near 30-degrees.

With high pressure sitting overhead on Saturday, we will get to bask in sunshine with light winds and daytime highs topping out in the middle 60′s.

With a return to southeast winds by Sunday, clouds will be on the increase as our skies get a makeover. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60′s.

Once we transition into next week, we will be settling into a rather wet and unsettled weather pattern, one that will give us decent chances to receive rainfall each day, starting Monday and going through at least Thursday.

The rain on Monday will come from and advancing warm front that will bring back the warmth, humidity, and higher moisture levels.

We will then see a cold front slide through east Texas on Tuesday afternoon, offering us another good shot at some rainfall with its passage.

Instead of clearing out behind the cold front, we will keep the clouds and some high-end rain chances in play for Wednesday and Thursday as the upper level jet stream winds continue to blow out of the southwest. This southwest flow aloft often brings in some wet and gloomy weather as we are not able to clear out.

Temperatures will be much cooler for the middle-to-latter half of next week, too. Even though we look stay well above freezing, it will be a chilly rain and rather damp in the Piney Woods.

Hopefully, this weather pattern shift next week will provide us with some beneficial rainfall to help alleviate our ongoing drought conditions.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average between one and two inches here in the Piney Woods.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.