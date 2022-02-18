Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a chilly start with temperatures below freezing and even a light wind causing wind chills in the 20s. Expect any clouds this morning to quickly clear out with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. More sunshine this weekend with temperatures warming into the 60s each afternoon. Clouds begin to increase Sunday afternoon and chances for rain are back by Monday morning. Scattered showers become likely on Tuesday with a cold front that will drop temperatures for the rest of the week. Another cold front by the end of the week could bring a light wintry mix of rain and sleet.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Tristan Coutee (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
2 men arrested, 1 still at large after 3-county chase that ended in Wells
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities investigating cause of Timpson fire

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-18-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 2-18-22
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
First Alert: Clearing skies and plummeting temperatures will lead to a light freeze tonight
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Friday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Evening Webcast