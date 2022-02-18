New law requires 24-hour livestream of voted ballots in Smith, Gregg counties

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - In an effort to create more election transparency, Texas law now requires the state’s largest counties to keep voted ballots under 24-hour video surveillance and make a livestream available to the public.

“Anybody who wants to look it look in on that and see that the ballots aren’t being tampered with can verify that,” said Michelle Allcon, Smith County Elections Administrator.

The requirement only applies to counties with a population of 100,000 or more, meaning Smith and Gregg counties are affected in East Texas.

“We just got the camera installed yesterday,” Allcon said on Thursday morning. “We will be livestreaming and recording the ballots in there.”

Smith County's camera is installed and ready to offer the public a look at the ballot boxes. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

The requirement is a little-known provision included in Senate Bill 1, signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott at a Sept. 2021 ceremony in downtown Tyler.

And while Smith and Gregg counties are not livestreaming just yet, they’ve already prepared the necessary equipment. Some Texas counties, like Collin County, are already streaming video of areas containing voted ballots.

And while the legislation outlines what’s being mandated, it does not include setup instructions or funding. The cost of the equipment and installation for Smith County was $7,362.86.

“We did not actually budget for it,” Allcon said. “But I did have some emergency funds in my budget that I was able to use for it.”

Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs tells KLTV they had to dip into the county’s reserves, costing them about $5,000.

Both Briggs and Allcon say you’ll be able to find the livestreams by way of their official county websites.

The law requires live surveillance from the time the voted ballots are delivered to the central counting station until the returns are canvassed.

Surveillance is also required from the time the ballots are delivered to the signature verification committee or the early voting ballot board, and lasting through the official tally.

