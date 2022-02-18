TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This soup is one of the most flavorful and quickly made soups I’ve shared with you. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

Pesto-chicken soup by Mama Steph

Ingredients

Meat from one rotisserie chicken, in bite-sized pieces (about four cups)

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 cups chicken stock or broth

5 ounce package baby spinach leaves

1/2 cup pesto

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

salt and pepper, if needed

Method:

Place the olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add the chicken meat to the pan, and allow to warm in the oil, about two minutes.

Add the spinach and red pepper flakes and toss with the chicken, allowing spinach to just begin to wilt.

Add the chicken broth, stir in and then bring to a simmer.

Add the pesto to the soup, stirring in well.

Add about 1/2 teaspoon of salt, if needed. Stir well.

Serve in soup bowls with a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

