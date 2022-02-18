Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler High teacher Sharmecia Jackson awarded TABSE Teacher of the Year

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Each year, the Texas Alliance of Black School Educators (TABSE) recognizes distinguished individuals who have made local and state contributions to the education of African American educators and learners.

“I received a phone call by an executive board member, informing me I was the recipient of TABSE’s Teacher of the Year,” Tyler High Business Teacher Sharmecia Jackson said. “Words cannot explain how elated I felt to receive this coveted award.”

Jackson says that without her students this award would not be possible.

“Because without the students I wouldn’t receive the award and I just want my students to know that they are special, that they can do it, and anything is possible. Because I was in their shoes at one time and the teachers saw the potential in me. I never forget my teacher Mr. Snook from Britain, my fifth grade teacher along with my counselor Ms. Johnson, ‘cause I had struggles and they saw that ‘you’re better than that,’ and they worked with me.” said Jackson

Jacksons said she strives to be a “drum major” for her students to help keep them motivated.

