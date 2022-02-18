UT Poll: Texas political candidates out of touch with voters’ interests

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - A poll from the University of Texas at Austin found that Texas political candidates aren’t always on the same page as voters. Joshua Blank the Director of Research for the Texas Politics Project at UT Austin joined first news at four to talk about the findings of the poll he conducted.

Blank explained that when they survey voters, they always ask them what the most important problems facing the state and the country are. They found that the majority of Republicans thought immigration and border security were the number one issue facing the state. Looking at Democrats, their big issues were COVID, political leadership, the economy, voting rights and health care.

They also asked voters about the issues generating a lot of attention right now in the primaries such as the grid and public education. They found that these either are not necessarily important to voters, or these are really new issues that voters aren’t really thinking about.

Other than the already mentioned issues that are most important to voters, there is a significant number of both Republicans and Democrats who don’t want to see all abortions banned and are interested in stricter gun control laws. However this is not what politicians are focusing on. For example Beto O’Rourke wants voters to focus on the power grid failures.

Blank was most surprised about voters’ attitudes around education.

He points out that “we’ve seen a lot of talk” from elected officials and “an increased focus on public schools and the role of parents and their children’s education,” but the study found this issue is not weighing heavily on voters.

Voters were split on the issue of education, and most of them were not very strong in their opinions.

“What this tells me is this is an issue where politicians are really trying to shape the public view of this issue,” Blank said.

