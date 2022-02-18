Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Will IRS woes impact your tax return?

Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to...
Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to modernize its systems.
By Mary Moloney
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The IRS says the combination of paper processing and the pandemic is crippling the agency, which could impact your tax return.

Plagued by staffing shortages, old technology and more work to administer pandemic programs like stimulus checks, the IRS also is struggling to communicate with taxpayers.

“This past year was the most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced,” said taxpayer advocate Erin Collins.

Collins testified at a Senate finance committee hearing that the IRS toll-free line only answered 11% of calls it received last year, adding those who visited the Where’s My Refund site online rarely got an answer.

The IRS is creating surge teams to shrink the massive backlog of tax returns and address taxpayer confusion.

Even so, the IRS warns this year’s return could be delayed.

Paper processing is causing backups, but the IRS says it needs more funding in order to modernize its systems.

“Paper is the IRS’ kryptonite, and the agency is buried in it,” Collins said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida
Tristan Coutee (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
2 men arrested, 1 still at large after 3-county chase that ended in Wells
Three suspects used a stolen pickup to smash through the doors of an Angelina County...
WATCH: Angelina County sheriff’s investigators searching for suspects in ATM theft
Hunter Harkey (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Cafe
Culinary Cafe has soft opening at new location familiar to Nacogdoches

Latest News

FILE - Workers select avocados at a packing plant in Uruapan, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
US paves way for resumption of Mexican avocado exports
Police begin arresting protesters in Ottawa, Canada. (Source: CTV NETWORK)
Canadian police arresting protesters, towing rigs in Ottawa
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB cancels spring training games due to lockout
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban