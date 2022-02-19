Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mark in Texas History: Butler College

Butler College was a coeducational black school in Tyler, Texas. Established in 1905 by the East Texas Baptist Association
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - February’s Mark in Texas History will feature East Texas locations that are rich in Black history.

This week, Mark Scirto brings us more on the history of Butler College.

Reverend Cornelius Moses Butler and the East Texas Baptist Association founded East Texas Baptist Academy in 1905. Butler served as the first president. The institution’s name was changed in his honor after his death in 1924.

The school transitioned to a junior college and then a four year university.

The school transitioned to a junior college and then a four year university before becoming a junior college again in 1960.

The college was closed in 1971 due to rising costs. A heritage building was built on the site in 1992. The college was recognized with a state historical marker in 2008.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

