No. 11 Red Raiders knock off Texas in Austin, sweep Longhorns

By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With a large group of Texas Tech fans cheering them on, the No. 11 Red Raiders pulled out a physical defensive battle, edging No. 20 Texas 61-55 in Austin Saturday.

Sweeping Chris Beard’s Longhorns in the regular season, the Red Raiders move to 21-6 overall and 10-4 in the Big 12.

Red Raider fans gobbled up tickets and thousands were in attendance in Austin. A guesstimated 6,000 were on hand.

Their cheers for Texas Tech and boos for Texas could clearly be heard on the television broadcast.

Texas had a 28-22 lead with 3:01 left in the first half and went on an 8 minute and 22 second drought.

Tech went on a 13-0 run from late first half/early second half to take a 35-28 lead before the Longhorns finally scored 5:21 into the second half.

The Red Raiders were in foul trouble early in the second half as four Red Raiders each had three fouls.

Tech just kept fighting opening up a 10 point lead with 3:38 left. Texas then scored nine straight points to cut it to one.

Bryson Williams led Tech with 17 points.

Clarence Nadolny added 14.

Adonis Arms chipped in 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Texas Tech comes back home where they are 16-0 to host Oklahoma 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

