Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today certainly was beautiful with sunny skies and comfortable highs in the lower to middle 60s. We’ll start our Sunday off sunny and chilly in the upper 30s, but breezy southerly winds will help temperatures to trend even warmer tomorrow afternoon in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Clouds increase quickly over East Texas during the second half of the day tomorrow, and our weekend ends with cloudy skies for all. Monday (President’s Day) will be a breezy, cloudy, and muggy day with highs in the 70s and increasing rain chances for the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. A few storms could become strong to severe, with isolated periods of very heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds, and even some hail. A second round of showers and storms will be possible Tuesday as our next strong cold front moves through the area, dropping highs in the 40s for the second half of next week. This front is expected to stall just to our south, and will help feed likely rain chances into East Texas for Wednesday and Thursday. Some wintry mix will attempt to mix into our light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday, but coverage will not be great and will remain contained more for areas around and to the north and west of the the DFW Metroplex. Temperatures will also remain above freezing during this time so impacts will remain low. Temps WILL drop below freezing Thursday night into Friday morning, so any moisture left on bridges and overpasses COULD potentially ice over into slick spots, so you will definitely want to keep an eye on the forecast over the next couple of days for further updates. Rain becomes a bit more spotty in East Texas next Friday and Saturday, with most of our scattered showers favoring areas in Deep East Texas. With Moderate to Severe drought conditions prevailing across much of the area, this rainy week is exactly what East Texas needs.

