Van police looking for burglars who stole cash registers from store

The men are believed to have burglarized a second business an hour later
The two men on surveillance video are being looked for by police.
The two men on surveillance video are being looked for by police.(Van Police Department)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - According to Van Police Department, two men broke into at least one business overnight, and possibly a second.

Police say that at 3:15 a.m. Friday, two men broke into New-Way Convenience Store in Van. They were clearly seen on surveillance videos, and police say they stole the cash registers.

They believe that an hour later they also burglarized the Northeast Farmers Co-op in Canton.

Call the Van Police Department at 903-963-5642 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information about either of the burglaries.

