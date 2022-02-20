Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Local Nacogdoches Baker will compete on Food Network Show

To place a custom order with blue horse bakery you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sugar, butter, and flour are three ingredients for a baker’s success. One local baker paved her way, and was chosen to compete on Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship: Easter edition.

After just five years of business in Downtown Nacogdoches, Whitney Ronzello the owner of Blue Horse Bakery, said she’s living a dream. The self taught baker says being on a food network show is something she’s always hoped for.

“I’ve always wanted to do it, it’s just always something that I thought would be a really awesome experience and I just kind of loved the idea. I am a bit of a competitive person so I love the idea idea of kind of being able to show my stuff,” Ronzello said.

Ronzello said she was approached by someone who was scouting for the show. She then applied, and was chosen!

“I was so excited that I had made the show, but also so nervous I guess? It was real and it was actually happening, something that I’ve honestly worked for since I started doing this. It is one thing to kind of check off my bucket list, and it’s kind of crazy that it is real,” Ronzello said.

Ronzello will compete against seven different culinary experts for a prize of 25,000 dollars.

“I mean we have time limits for everything so I’m practicing all of my different skills and I’m going with a plan, but I know I’m probably going to come up with other plans on the fly and do the best that I can to make it to the top,” Ronzello said.

The food network episode featuring Whitney will air on Monday, February 28th at 9pm central. To place a custom order with blue horse bakery you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com

