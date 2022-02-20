Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Increasing clouds today with highs around 70°. Today will also be a breezy day, with south winds, 10-20 mph. For this evening, temps in the 60s and 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll into East Texas early tomorrow morning, lasting into the afternoon. Some showers/t-storms could be on the strong to severe side, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly all of East Texas in a Level 1 or Level 2 Risk (Marginal and Slight) for Monday. Shower activity may last into the evening and overnight hours but should be moving out of ETX Tuesday morning. For both Monday and Tuesday, we’ll see highs near 80° before our next cold front cools us down.

Both Wednesday and Thursday, highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, with a moderate to high chance for rain. With the colder air in place, we could see a winter mix in some locations. The best chance for this looks like the northwestern portions of East Texas, from Cedar Creek Reservoir to Canton, and areas to the north and west. By Friday morning, our lows are back into the 20s, with a hard freeze possible. Heading into next weekend, mostly cloudy skies with rain chances continuing. With the on-going drought conditions across ETX, these next 5-7 days of rain/precip. should help significantly.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.