Boys Basketball Playoffs: Bi-District

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The road to San Antonio begins this week for the UIL Boys Basketball playoffs. East Texas is represented in five of the six classifications.

Boys Bi-District

5A Region II

Feb. 21

Lufkin vs Texas High @ Timpson HS, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22

Sulphur Springs vs Huntsville @ Navarro College, 6 p.m.

Mt Pleasant vs Tyler @ Spring Hill, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville vs Hallsville @ TJC’s Wagstaff Gym, 6 p.m.

4A Region II

Feb. 21

Bullard vs Pleasant Grove @ Hallsville, 6:30p.m.

Canton vs Sunnyvale @ Rains, 7 p.m.

Liberty Eylau vs Chapel Hil @ Pittsburg, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22

Nevada Community vs Brownsboro @ North Forney, 7:30 p.m.

Paris vs Kilgore @ Pittsburg HS, 8 p.m.

Athens vs Terrell @ Kaufman, 6:30 p.m.

Lindale vs Pittsburg @ Pine Tree, 6 p.m.

4A Region III

Feb. 21

Waco Connally vs Carthage @ Athens, 6:30 p.m.

Silsbee vs Livingston @ East Chambers, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22

Palestine vs Madisonville @ Leon, 7 p.m.

Waco La Vega vs Hudson @ Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.

Center vs China Spring @ Athens, 6:30 p.m.

3A Region II

Feb. 22

Leonard vs Grand Saline @ Greenville, 6 p.m.

Tatum vs Sabine, @ Longview HS, 6:30 p.m.

White Oak vs Troup @ UT Tyler, 6 p.m.

Hooks vs Winnsboro @ Mt Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

Bells vs Edgewood @ Princeton, 8 p.m.

Gladewater vs Waskom @ Hallsville, 8 p.m.

Mineola vs Dekalb @ Pittsburg, 6 p.m.

Jefferson vs Daingerfield @ Pine Tree HS, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs Quitman @ Union Grove, 8 p.m.

MP Chapel Hill vs New Boston

3A Region III

Feb. 21

West vs Eustace @ Ennis, 6 p.m.

Hitchcock vs Trinity @ Grand Oaks HS, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22

Central Heights vs East Chambers @ Woodville, 6:30 p.m.

Kountze vs Hemphill @ Kirbyville, 7 p.m.

Crockett vs Rogers @ Bryan HS, 6 p.m.

Buna vs Huntington @ Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Diboll vs Woodville @ Hudson, 8 p.m.

2A Region II

Feb.22

Rivercrest vs Como Pickton @ Mt Vernon, 6 p.m.

North Hopkins vs Maud @ MP Chapel Hill, 7 p.m.

2A Region III

Feb. 21

Martins Mill vs Centerville @ Palestine, 6 p.m.

Douglass vs Hawkins @ Arp, 6 p.m.

Garrion vs Carlisle @ Timpson, 8 p.m.

LaPoynor vs Slocum @ New Summerfield, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 22

Grapeland vs Cayuga @ Rusk, 6 p.m.

Big Sandy vs Martinsville @ Hudson, 6:30 p.m.

Union Grove vs Woden @ Rusk, 8 p.m.

Timpson vs Brookeland @ Lufkin, 6 p.m.

Lovelady vs Frankston @ Fairfield, 6 p.m.

West Sabine vs Shelbyville @ Cushing, 6 p.m.

Beckville vs New Summerfield @ Whitehouse, 7 p.m.

Tenaha vs Broaddus @ Cushing, 8 p.m.

1A Region II

Feb. 21

Dodd City vs Yantis @ Commerce, 6:30 p.m.

Miller Grove vs Sulphur Bluff @ Sulphur Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Feb.22

Avinger vs Fannindel @ Rivercrest, 6 p.m.

Saltillo vs Ector @ Commerce, 6:30 p.m.

1A Region IV

Feb. 21

Wells vs Burkeville @ Huntington, 6 p.m.

Feb. 22

Chireno vs Oakwood, @ Wells 6 p.m.

Neches vs Leggett @ Pollok Central, 6:30 p.m.

Zavalla vs Laneville @ Pollok Central, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.