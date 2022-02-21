Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CBP Officers seize over $18 Million in meth at South Texas port of entry

Boxes containing nearly 1,349 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr...
Boxes containing nearly 1,349 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - Customs and Border Patrol seized over $18 million in alleged meth at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility.

A commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico attempted to enter the county February 15 where officers referred it to a second inspection using a canine team and imaging equipment.

Officers found 1,348.83 pounds of alleged methamphetamine hidden in the trailer after a physical inspection.

“This massive methamphetamine smuggling attempt was stopped, thanks to our vigilant officers who continue to work as a team and use all available tools and resources to their full potential,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez.

The case remains under investigation by agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
entry ‘these are My Cows’ wins
Nacogdoches entry ‘These Are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers
Lufkin police arrested a Huntington woman after a chase involving a stolen pickup. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

Latest News

Shelbyville ISD student arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ school
Source: KLTV Staff
Death, nudity, alleged corruption: Republican primary for Texas Railroad Commission heats up
entry ‘these are My Cows’ wins
Nacogdoches entry ‘These Are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest
UT Tyler Poll
UT Tyler/DMN poll: Runoff likely in Texas AG race, Gohmert polling better in ETX than across state
District 6
Texas House District 6 Candidates Schaefer, Turner vying for conservative votes