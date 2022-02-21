First Alert: Staying damp with colder air returning by mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This week is shaping up to be one of those weather weeks that feature lots of clouds and dreary weather throughout east Texas. However, despite rain chances in play each day this week, the overall rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half to one inch as the rain that does fall will generally be very light in nature.

It will be warm and muggy tonight as lows only drop into the upper 60′s with a 30% chance of rain showers.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid, and breezy with a 40% chance of rain showers. Look for highs to top out around 80-degrees.

The temperature forecast will be trickier than normal this week as an arctic cold front slowly moves south through the state. We should see the leading edge of some of the colder air arrive on Wednesday.

We will generally see cooler temperatures with a chilly rain ensue on Wednesday and Thursday as that frontal boundary will stall in our general vicinity. That means there will likely be a large temperature discrepancy throughout our region as some areas will be noticeably warmer/cooler than others that are not that far away.

Since we will likely stay well above freezing, any precipitation we see this week will be in plain, liquid form as any threat for wintry precipitation will stay well north of our area, mainly confined to areas in central, north, and northwest Texas.

We should see some drier weather move in temporarily on Friday before clouds and modest rain chance returns on Saturday.

The overall upper-level wind pattern finally changes by Sunday and early next week. This will lead to a return to a cool sunshine as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.