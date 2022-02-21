Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Staying damp with colder air returning by mid-week

Weather Where You Live
Remaining warm and muggy through Tuesday with a few passing, light showers.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This week is shaping up to be one of those weather weeks that feature lots of clouds and dreary weather throughout east Texas.  However, despite rain chances in play each day this week, the overall rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half to one inch as the rain that does fall will generally be very light in nature.

It will be warm and muggy tonight as lows only drop into the upper 60′s with a 30% chance of rain showers.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, warm, humid, and breezy with a 40% chance of rain showers.  Look for highs to top out around 80-degrees.

The temperature forecast will be trickier than normal this week as an arctic cold front slowly moves south through the state.  We should see the leading edge of some of the colder air arrive on Wednesday.

We will generally see cooler temperatures with a chilly rain ensue on Wednesday and Thursday as that frontal boundary will stall in our general vicinity.  That means there will likely be a large temperature discrepancy throughout our region as some areas will be noticeably warmer/cooler than others that are not that far away.

Since we will likely stay well above freezing, any precipitation we see this week will be in plain, liquid form as any threat for wintry precipitation will stay well north of our area, mainly confined to areas in central, north, and northwest Texas.

We should see some drier weather move in temporarily on Friday before clouds and modest rain chance returns on Saturday.

The overall upper-level wind pattern finally changes by Sunday and early next week.  This will lead to a return to a cool sunshine as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Lufkin police arrested a Huntington woman after a chase involving a stolen pickup. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase
All eight people are residents of Palestine.
Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings
Residential home in Angelina County for sex trafficking victims plans to reapply for license
Residential home in Angelina County for sex trafficking victims plans to reapply for license
Ed Donnelly teaches class
Fruit tree class at Bob Wells Nursery teaches benefits of growing edible trees

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-21-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-21-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Grab the umbrella today