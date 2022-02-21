Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Girls Basketball playoffs: Regional Quarterfinals

The UIL girls basketball championships will be held in San Antonio March 5-7.
The UIL girls basketball championships will be held in San Antonio March 5-7.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - By the end of this week the state tournament fields will be set in the UIL Girls High School playoffs. First up is the Regional Quarterfinals on Monday and Tuesday followed by the Regional Tournaments on Friday and Saturday.

Girls Regional Quarterfinals

4A Region II

Feb. 22

Paris vs. Gilmer @ Sulphur Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Brownsboro vs. Sunnyvale @ Crandall, 6 p.m.

  • Winners move on to Regional Tournament at Texas A&M Commerce Feb. 25-26

4A Region III

Feb. 22

Waco La Vega vs. Palestine @ Navarro College, 7:30 p.m.

  • Winner moves on the Regional Tournament at Lufkin High School Feb. 25-26

3A Region II

Feb. 21

Mount Vernon vs. Gladewater @ Pittsburg HS 6 p.m.

Mineola vs. Winnsboro @ Mount Vernon 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 22

Edgewood vs. Gunter @ Farmersville 7:30 p.m.

  • Winners move on to the Regional Tournament at Prosper HS, Feb. 25-26.

3A Region III

Feb. 22

Malakoff vs Lorena @ Hillsboro HS, 6:30 p.m.

Woodville vs. Central Heights @ Lufkin HS, 7:45 p.m.

  • Winners move on to the Regional Tournament at Waco Midway HS, Feb.25-26

2A Region III

Feb. 22

Lovelady vs. Martin’s Mill @ Elkhart HS, 7:30 p.m.

Dallardsville Big Sandy vs. Tenaha @ Huntington 7:30 p.m.

La Poynor vs. Crawford @ Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Douglass vs. Hawkins @ Frankston HS 6 p.m.

  • Winners advance to the Regional Tournament at Athens HS, Feb, 25-26

1A Region IV

Feb. 22

Chireno vs. Neches @ Wells HS; 8 p.m.

Coolidge vs. Zavalla @ Grapeland HS; 6 p.m.

  • Winners advance to the Regional Tournament at Del Valle ISD, Feb. 25-26

