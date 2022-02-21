Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cloudy start with temperatures in the 50s this morning.  Expect some drizzle off and on through the morning hours and maybe a few light showers this afternoon.  The chance for thunderstorms looks slim and the heaviest look to stay north of us today.  A few isolated thunderstorms are possible overnight and the chance for a few showers an thunderstorms continues tomorrow.  It will still be warm and breezy tomorrow before a cold front arrives tomorrow late afternoon.  The rain could become a rain/sleet mix for some places by midweek.  Any accumulations look minimal, so no major travel problems are expected.  The rain could increase some on Thursday with a second cold front moving into East Texas.  This will keep us chilly through the weekend.

