Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers beginning early in the morning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 50s before warming back into the 60s by daybreak. As we go through the day, a low to moderate chance for showers/thunderstorms will continue. The Storm Prediction Center has placed portions of East Texas in their severe weather outlook tomorrow, with the highest risk (a Level 2/5, Slight Risk) being for areas along and north of I-30. We’ll see highs for the next two days in the upper 70s, pushing the low 80s. A chance for showers/thunderstorms is in the forecast for the first half of Tuesday, but the afternoon looks dry.

For Wednesday and Thursday, the headline will be cooler temperatures and rain. For our northwestern counties, we’ll say from Gun Barrel City to Sulphur Springs, and areas to the west/northwest, we could see rain transition to winter precipitation. As of right now, impacts look minimal for East Texas; however, you’ll want to continue to check for updates. A shift in the freezing line could increase the concern for ETX roads and will need to be monitored. By next weekend, we’ll be looking at mostly cloudy skies with continued rain chances in the forecast. Highs will return to the 50s after dropping to the 40s for the second half of the work week. Overall the forecast this week calls for some much-needed rain/precip., along with another drop in temperature. Have a great evening and start to the week.

