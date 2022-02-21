Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas AG candidate George P. Bush to visit Tyler on Tuesday

Texas Land Commissioner will visit supporters at downtown Tyler coffee shop
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his candidacy for Texas attorney general at an...
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced his candidacy for Texas attorney general at an event inside Buford's Bar in Austin on June 2.(Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune)
By Blake Holland and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for attorney general, will visit Tyler on Tuesday, Feb. 22. as part of his “Texas First Tour.”

“George P. is set to visit every region of the Lone Star State to speak with patriots, law enforcement officers, border patrol agents, and religious and grassroots leaders on his plan to put the needs of our state first and fight back against federal overreach,” stated a news release from the Bush campaign.

Bush will be at The Foundry Coffee House in downtown Tyler from 8 to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

