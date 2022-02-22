Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea

Three tons of cocaine were seized by Mexico's army as a helicopter captured the high-speed chase at sea. (Source: SEMAR)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Mexico’s army seized three tons of cocaine off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.

Three suspects are in custody and face charges linked to drug smuggling.

According to the Mexican Navy, they are fighting organized crime to prevent criminal groups from operating in the Sea of Cortez area from increasing their profits in the production and distribution of drugs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Shelbyville ISD student arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ school
entry ‘these are My Cows’ wins
Nacogdoches entry ‘These Are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers
The 1-year-old's nose and lip were swollen, with a scrape on his lip, scratches on his nose and...
1-year-old child injured while in police custody in Florida

Latest News

The new Russia bills came a day after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of...
Russia to evacuate diplomats from Ukraine
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing,...
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response
The high-speed chase took place about 68 nautical miles from the resort city of Cabo San Lucas.
Army seizes 3 tons of cocaine in high-speed chase at sea
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing