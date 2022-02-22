Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE CITY, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Texas man was killed in a shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The OSBI says 34-year-old Eric Ortega, of Perryton, Texas, was fatally shot Saturday at a home in Boise City. The OSBI says a Boise City man had forced his way into the home and shot Ortega.

The Boise City man was arrested on murder, weapons and burglary complaints.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

