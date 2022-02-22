Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Blaze destroys abandoned hotel in Texarkana

This is the second fire at that building within the past year
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the...
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the afternoon of Feb. 22, 2022.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned hotel building in Texarkana, Texas.

It’s at the Howard Johnson on Stateline Avenue.

Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.

And clouds of black smoke were visible from the highway nearby.

Firefighters deemed the building to be a total loss.

So now they’re containing the fire as it burns down the rest of the structure.

Meantime, authorities have shut down the highway north of Interstate 30.

This is the second fire at that hotel. Less than two years ago, another building on the property also caught fire.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Clouds of black smoke rise from a hotel fire Feb. 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.
Clouds of black smoke rise from a hotel fire Feb. 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

