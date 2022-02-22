Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Family of first Latina on TX Death Row stops in Odessa

Melissa Luccio Case Movie
Melissa Luccio Case Movie(Filmmakers)
By Dodge Landesman
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

In two months from now, the first Latina on death row in Texas, Melissa Luccio, is expected to be executed. But her family is pleading for her release and execution reversal.

The Luccio family is traveling across Texas and stopped in Odessa to advocate for Melissa’s innocence. She’s been sitting on death row for over 14 years, convicted of killing her baby through deliberate and consistent abuse. With them is a prominent documentary filmmaker heralding their case.

The case came with some issues. The district attorney who prosecuted the case was convicted of accepting kickbacks. Now, a movie has been made called “The State of Texas v. Melissa”, which was released in theaters in Europe and is currently on streaming services.

Sabrina Van Tassel, the director of the film, told CBS7,

“There are no witnesses in this case, her children were not allowed to testify at trial, there are a lot of things that were kept from the trial. The only thing they really had was their confession resulting from a 7 hour very coerced interrogation, where she basically gave up at the end.”

Luccio had 14 children, and her family was out in full force to call for her release

John Vincent Luccio, her oldest son, told CBS7,

“Its been hard, it’s been a struggle. I’ve been tired, overwhelmed, but I gotta fight for my mother. It’s something a son should do for his mother.

Her sister has the family table waiting for her should she get out.

Sonya Valencia Alvarez, sister of Melissa Luccia, told CBS7,

“That’s our kitchen table, that’s where we tell our stories, where we eat as a family, and we’re waiting for that day when we come together to love on Melissa. To hug her and hold her like we’ve missed her for the past fifteen years.”

The family, along with the Innocence Project, has gotten over 100,000 signatures advocating for Melissa to be taken off death row.

