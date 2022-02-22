First Alert: We return to winter as a light, chilly rain ensues on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The leading edge of the arctic cold front is now making its way into Deep East Texas. That means our two-day stretch of warm weather will be coming to an end this evening as this boundary slowly pushes south through our part of the state.

Look for temperatures to fall into the 50′s this evening, combining with the north winds to put wind chill values in the 40′s. Along with the cloudy skies and cooler temperatures will come some very light rain showers. We have the odds of rain overnight at 40%.

Wednesday and Thursday will be similar days as we stay under the clouds and cool conditions as temperatures hover in the 40′s and 50′s. We will also have plenty of dreary weather as moisture overriding the cooler air near the surface will lead to a light, chilly rain throughout the Piney Woods. The chances for rain and wet weather will be at 60% through Thursday.

Despite the high-end rain chances in play, the overall rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half to one inch as the rain that does fall will generally be very light in nature.

We should see some drier weather move in temporarily on Friday before clouds and a modest rain chance returns on Saturday as the chilly air remains in place.

The overall upper-level wind pattern finally changes by Sunday and early next week. This will lead to a return to a cool sunshine as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons.

