Flagler scores 29, leads No. 10 Baylor past Oklahoma State

Matthew Mayer
Matthew Mayer(Baylor MBB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST
WACO, Texas (AP) - Adam Flagler scored a career-high 29 points and James Akinjo’s jumper with 14 seconds remaining provided the winning points as No. 10 Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 66-64 in overtime.

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it. Matthew Mayer added 12 points for Baylor.

Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Moussa Cisse added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys, Oklahoma State beat Baylor 61-54 on Jan. 15 when the Bears were ranked No. 1.

