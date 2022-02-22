Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you’re been considering purchasing a vehicle in recent months, you probably noticed that inventory is low on some car lots.

Aaron Smith, owner of Motorphilia, joined Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now to discuss how the East Texas car market looks compared to other areas. He discussed how just one supply shortage can lead to delays or even plant shutdowns.

He also shared a few things to look out for if you’re planning to buy in the current market.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Lufkin police arrested a Huntington woman after a chase involving a stolen pickup. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase
All eight people are residents of Palestine.
Palestine police arrest 8 during investigation of string of shootings
Residential home in Angelina County for sex trafficking victims plans to reapply for license
Residential home in Angelina County for sex trafficking victims plans to reapply for license
Ed Donnelly teaches class
Fruit tree class at Bob Wells Nursery teaches benefits of growing edible trees

Latest News

UT Tyler Poll
UT Tyler/DMN poll: Runoff likely in Texas AG race, Gohmert polling better in ETX than across state
Tougher School Lunch Standards
Tougher School Lunch Standards
UT Tyler/Dallas Morning News poll: Runoff likely in Texas AG race, Gohmert polling better in...
UT Tyler/DMN poll: Runoff likely in Texas AG race, Gohmert polling better in East Texas than across state
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers