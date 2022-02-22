Leon County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play suspected after five people died in house fire

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis says they do not suspect foul play in a fire that killed five people Saturday night.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating the fire that happened at a home on County Road 449.

Family members tell us those killed were TJ Donahoe and his fiancée Haleigh Wiese as well as three children; four-year-old Joseph, two-year-old Tenzleigh, and five-month-old Jordan.

The Sheriff said it may have been an electrical fire and everyone may have been asleep when it started, but investigation is still ongoing.

