East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-30 this morning. The warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning with falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front. A few showers are possible along the cold front, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by afternoon and then the 40s overnight. As cold air continues to push into the region, temperatures will continue to fall during the day tomorrow and be in the 30s by tomorrow afternoon. Light to moderate rain will be off and on during the day tomorrow and could mix with some sleet in northern counties by afternoon and evening. The light wintry mix will continue into Thursday as another cold front arrives. Accumulations look limited, but some slick spots could be possible Friday morning as we drop below freezing.

