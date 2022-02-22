Nacogdoches ISD student arrested for alleged online threat

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Tuesday a Nacogdoches ISD student was arrested for terroristic threat made against the high school, according to the school district.

The “disturbing image” was posted on Snapchat and was determined to be a “hoax” according to the district.

The internet post happened Tuesday, and the arrest of another student is imminent according to Nacogdoches ISD.

The district said, “the Nacogdoches ISD Police Department investigated this threat expeditiously in an effort to restore the safety and well-being of the students and staff of Nacogdoches ISD”.

