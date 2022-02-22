Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police arrest San Antonio man in fatal shooting of parents

Michael Burger, 20
Michael Burger, 20(San Antonio Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) - Police in San Antonio say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people believed to be his parents.

Police Chief William McManus said Sunday that Michael Burger was arrested at the scene after a brief exchange of gunfire with an officer who heard the shooting from across the street.

The bodies of a man and woman in their 50s believed to be Burger’s parents were found outside the apartment. Police have not returned a phone call seeking comment Monday.

Burger is jailed on $500,000 bond and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
Shelbyville ISD student arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ school
entry ‘these are My Cows’ wins
Nacogdoches entry ‘These Are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers
Lufkin police arrested a Huntington woman after a chase involving a stolen pickup. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase

Latest News

Authorities say a skydiving instructor has died after his parachute failed to open during a...
Texas skydiving instructor dies when parachute fails to open
26-year-old Jonathan Robinson, of Boise City, forced his way into a residence, where he shot...
Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today
The Food and Drug Administration says while it’s continuing to monitor new data, officials...
Additional COVID booster dose may be recommended in fall