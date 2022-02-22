Texas AG candidate George P. Bush expresses confidence in odds of runoff with Paxton

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner and candidate for attorney general, visited East Texas Tuesday morning as part of his “Texas First Tour.”

The Republican candidate spoke to supporters at The Foundry Coffee House in downtown Tyler, where he was introduced by former State Rep. Dan Flynn and Van Zandt County Pct. 4 Constable Pat Jordan.

Bush told supporters, “we’re going into a runoff against Ken Paxton.” His statement comes after recent polls indicate Paxton does not have the support needed to avoid a runoff election.

BUSH IN TYLER: @georgepbush on the confidence behind his statement about going into a runoff with @KenPaxtonTX. @KLTV7 pic.twitter.com/OwMhmctifo — Blake Holland KLTV (@BlakeKLTV) February 22, 2022

A recently released poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows Paxton is below the 50-percent plus one that he’d need to avoid a May runoff.

The UT Tyler/DMN poll was conducted Feb. 8 - Feb. 15, 2022. (KLTV)

“The only way that Ken Paxton has the potential right now to get more than 51-percent, if our sample looks like the rest of the state, is if there’s very low turnout and he was able to get two out of every four or five undecided voters to support him,” said Dr. Mark Owens, political science professor at UT Tyler.

