Texas man charged in decades-long cold case involving murder of aspiring model

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) – Edward Morgan, 60, has been arrested in the 1984 capital murder of Mary Jane Thompson, 21, who was found behind a Dallas warehouse on after she had been sexually assaulted and murdered on Irving Boulevard.

Thompson, an aspiring model who worked at a florist’s shop and a restaurant, moved to Dallas about six months before her February 1984 death, the Dallas Morning News reported. She previously lived in Houston and Los Angeles.

Mary Jane Thompson (Courtesy Photo)

Dallas Police reopened the case in 2009 and DNA testing was completed on swabs from the autopsy where an unknown male DNA profile was identified but never matched to a specific suspect.

Dallas Police Cold Case Homicide Detective Noe Camacho reopened the case in 2018 and worked with the Dallas County DA Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team on new types of forensic testing techniques.

In 2020, the FBI joined the investigation task force. The case was submitted for forensic genetic genealogy analysis and allegedly identified Edward Morgan, of Dallas, as the suspect.

DNA testing confirmed he matched the unidentified profile from the swab taken in the 1984 autopsy.

“This case is yet another example of the incredible collaborative effort between the Dallas Police Department, the FBI, and the District Attorney’s SAKI Cold Case team. Working together, we continue to solve the most difficult cold cases that Dallas has ever seen,” said Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and SAKI Chief Leighton D’Antoni.

