Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with dropping temperatures. Highs today will be in the 70s, but for many of us, we’ll be dropping into the 50s and 60s this afternoon as a strong cold front pushes into East Texas. It will be a windy afternoon, with winds shifting from southwest to north, 10-20 mph. By tomorrow morning, we’ll be in the 40s, with scattered showers and thundershowers moving back into the area. Right now, precip. chances are at a 60% on Wednesday and 80% on Thursday, with more rain possible Friday through Sunday as well. While we’ll be above freezing for most of the day tomorrow, there is some uncertainty in how far south and east the freezing line makes it into East Texas tomorrow afternoon/evening. This will need to be watched closely.

While most guidance has suggested any accumulating winter precipitation would remain to our northwest, mainly impacting areas NW of Gun Barrel City to Sulphur Springs/Cooper; if the freezing line pushes further to the southeast, we could see minor accumulations in the central portions of East Texas. Again, this will need to be watched closely as there is uncertainty on how far the freezing line makes it into East Texas tomorrow. By Friday morning, we’ll all below freezing to start the day, right now just a light freeze in the forecast. This has been a change from our previous thoughts that there would be a hard freeze on Friday morning. Heading into the weekend, we’ll be looking at highs in the 40s and 50s, with continued rain chances.

