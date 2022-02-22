Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Starting out cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of I-30 this morning.  The warmest temperatures of the day will be this morning with falling temperatures this afternoon behind a cold front.  A few showers are possible along the cold front, especially in Deep East Texas.  Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by afternoon and then the 40s overnight.  As cold air continues to push into the region, temperatures will continue to fall during the day tomorrow and be in the 30s by tomorrow afternoon.  Light to moderate rain will be off and on during the day tomorrow and could mix with some sleet in northern counties by afternoon and evening.  The light wintry mix will continue into Thursday as another cold front arrives.  Accumulations look limited, but some slick spots could be possible Friday morning as we drop below freezing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

To place a custom order with Blue Horse Bakery, you can email bluehorsebakery@yahoo.com
Nacogdoches baker competing on Food Network show
entry ‘these are My Cows’ wins
Nacogdoches entry ‘These Are My Cows’ wins youth ag video contest
Motorphilia owner Aaron Smith joins East Texas Now to discuss East Texas vehicle sales impacted...
How supply chain shortages are affecting East Texas car buyers
Lufkin police arrested a Huntington woman after a chase involving a stolen pickup. (Source:...
Lufkin police arrest woman following stolen vehicle chase
Christina “Christi” Spicuzza, a mother of four, was driving for Uber in the Philadelphia area...
Suspect arrested after Uber driver fatally shot, body dumped

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-22-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-22-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 2-22-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-21-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 2-21-22
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips