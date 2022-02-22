Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT Tyler/DMN poll: Runoff likely in Texas AG race, Gohmert polling better in East Texas than across state

Abbott and O’Rourke enjoy comfortable leads in respective primaries
By Blake Holland
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly released poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and the Dallas Morning News shows both Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke have comfortable leads in their respective primaries, while a runoff seems likely in the race for Texas attorney general.

Texas Attorney General

The poll, published on Sunday, Feb. 20, shows Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is below the 50-percent plus one that he’d need to avoid a May runoff.

The UT Tyler/DMN poll was conducted Feb. 8 - Feb. 15, 2022.
The UT Tyler/DMN poll was conducted Feb. 8 - Feb. 15, 2022.(KLTV)

“The only way that Ken Paxton has the potential right now to get more than 51-percent, if our sample looks like the rest of the state, is if there’s very low turnout and he was able to get two out of every four or five undecided voters to support him,” said Dr. Mark Owens, political science professor at UT Tyler.

The poll asked, "In light of recent headlines news about Attorney General Ken Paxton, do you...
The poll asked, "In light of recent headlines news about Attorney General Ken Paxton, do you agree or disagree that he has integrity to serve as attorney general?"(KLTV)

And while East Texas congressman Louie Gohmert is polling at the bottom of the pack across the state, Owens said the results in East Texas are much different.

“Across the state, Louie Gohmert was looking to be in fourth place, but in East Texas he’s statistically tied with Ken Paxton, if not actually having a little bit of an edge compared to the current AG,” Owens said.

But to move forward, Owens says Gohmert’s East Texas turnout will need to be even higher than it was in the last midterm primary election in 2018.

Abbott VS O’Rourke

In a hypothetical November matchup, Gov. Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke has narrowed since the last poll in January. Owens said Abbott’s lead over O’Rourke has fallen from an 11-percentage point advantage to seven percent.

Hypothetical November matchup between Abbott and O'Rourke.
Hypothetical November matchup between Abbott and O'Rourke.(KLTV)

To see all of the results from UT Tyler’s poll, click here.

