WEBXTRA: Angelina County sees increase in early voters
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Despite lower numbers overall, the Angelina County Elections Administration said they had as many people vote today as the busiest day of last week. The number had reached over 400 voters as of midday in Lufkin, and the turnout was higher in Huntington as well. Administrators said they hope residents will exercise their right to vote on election day or during the remainder of the early voting period, which ends Friday.

