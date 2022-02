Boys Basketball area playoffs schedule

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The road to state continues for high school basketball teams with the area round on Thursday and Friday.

5A Region II

Lufkin vs Forney @ Tyler Legacy, Friday 7 p.m.

Highland Park vs Jacksonville @ Wills Point, Friday 7 p.m.

4A Region II

Bullard vs Brownsboro

Canton vs Chapel Hill

Kaufman vs Lindale

4A Region III

Center vs New Tech @ Madisonville, Friday 6:30 p.m.

3A Region II

Tatum vs MP Chapel Hill

White Oak vs Hooks

Waskom vs Quitman

Mineola vs Jefferson

3A Region III

Hitchcock vs Central Heights @ Cleveland HS, Thursday 7 p.m.

Lorena vs Crockett

Diboll vs Tarkington @ Livingston, Friday 6:30 p.m.

2A Region II

Muenster vs McLeod

2A Region III

Marlin vs Martins Mill @ Corsicana HS, Thursday 6 p.m.

Grapeland vs Crawford @ Buffalo, Friday 6 p.m.

LaPoynor vs Meyer

Dall. Big Sandy vs Union Grove

Timpson vs Garrison @ Panola College, Friday 7 p.m.

Douglass vs Tenaha @ Hudson HS, Thursday 6:30 p.m.

Beckville vs Shelbyville

1A Region III

Avinger vs Perrin

Graford vs Saltillo

1A Region IV

Chireno vs Avalon

Wells vs Hubbard

Trinidad vs Neches

Abbott vs Laneville

