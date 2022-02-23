Crockett wins playoff opener over Rogers 80-49

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Crockett Bulldogs (25-6) breezed into Area Round of the playoffs following an 80-49 win over Rogers (23-12) Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

D.J Walker led the Bulldogs with 21 points, while Jayden Collins added 17, Tayshawn Simon contributed 13 and Courtney Byrd dropped in 12 to round out the double-digit scoring for Drae Murray’s Crockett team.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 35-21 halftime lead and then outscored the Eagles 33-11 in the 3rd quarter to all but seal the win.

