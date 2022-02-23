Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: Cloudy, cold, damp, and dreary weather continues across the Piney Woods

The cold, damp, and dreary weather will continue for the next few days.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Winter has made its return to the Piney Woods today as it has been cloudy and cold with periods of drizzle or very light showers throughout the day.  Thankfully, temperatures are in the 30′s and 40′s, staying above freezing.

It will stay cloudy and cold with a 30% chance of light showers overnight with lows in the upper 30′s.

Thursday will remain cloudy and damp with a 60% chance of drizzle or light rain with highs in the upper 40′s.  Even though it will be another cold and dreary day tomorrow, temperatures will stay well above freezing, meaning all of our precipitation will be in liquid form here in our part of the state.

A second push of cold air will bring in slightly drier air for Friday, but we still anticipate cloudy skies and chilly conditions with highs only reaching the middle 40′s with just a slim, 20% chance of rain.

Another upper-level disturbance will then arrive Friday night and during the day on Saturday, leading to another high-end, 60% chance of rain with highs likely not making it out of the 40′s.

Despite the high-end rain chances in play, the overall rainfall amounts will generally average around one-half inch as the rain that does fall will generally be very light in nature.

The overall upper-level wind pattern finally changes by Sunday and early next week.  This will lead to a return to a cool sunshine as cold mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons.

We may finally undergo a gradual warming trend toward the middle of next week as our surface winds shift around to the east-southeast as March gets underway.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

