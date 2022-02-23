Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gary man arrested in connection with Nacogdoches County shotgun assault

Gregg Lazarine (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old man who is accused of shooting a woman after an argument at a home on County Road 918 on Jan. 31.

Gregg Lazarine, of Gary, is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and a parole violation for driving while intoxicated – third or more.

According to a post on the Nacogdoches County sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Lazarine got into an argument with a woman at the woman’s home on CR 918 on Jan. 31, and the argument turned violent.

The victim and Lazarine got into an argument about him leaving the home, and he allegedly used a knife and a gun to threaten the woman. The woman was able to get the knife away from Lazarine and cut him before she ran out of the house and went to her vehicle, the Facebook post stated.

“Lazarine pursued her outside and fired at her with a 12-gauge shotgun,” the Facebook post stated. “The victim was struck in the knee and the ankle.”

At that point, Lazarine allegedly fled the home in a pickup. Later, he abandoned the truck and evaded law enforcement on foot, the Facebook post stated.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injuries.

“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office thanks Nacogdoches County EMS, the Central Heights volunteer Fire Department, Cherokee and Rusk County sheriff’s offices, and the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office for their assistance in treating the victim and searching for Lazarine immediately after the assault,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post also thanked the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the case.

“Additional charges are possible in the case, and the investigation is ongoing,” the Facebook post stated.

